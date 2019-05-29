Betty L. Eigher Holmes, 83, passed away May 25, 2019 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

Betty was born February 1, 1936 in Milford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Kenneth R. Eigher, Sr. and Hazel Ragland Eigher. She was a 1954 graduate of Milford High School.

On August 3, 1957 she married Robert W. Holmes in Ripley, Ohio; they were married by the Methodist minister who married her father and mother.

In 1962 Betty and her husband and their son moved to Wilmington where a second son was born. In 2006 she and her husband moved to Ohio Living Cape May in Wilmington.

She is a member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church and has been a member of Eastern Star since 1963. Her interests have been gardening, traveling in their motor home and spending time on her computer.

She was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved spending quality time with her grandchildren. She was especially proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren as they grew into adulthood.

In addition to her husband, Betty is survived by two sons, Todd (Barbara) of Centerville and Scott (Patricia) of Ft. Worth, Texas; a sister, Mary Pratt of Milford; a brother, Kenneth (Anita) Eigher, Jr. of Milford; and grandchildren Sam (Melissa), Emily, Adam, Andrew, and Abigail Holmes plus Brittany (Erick) Henize and Katie Jordan; and great-grandchildren, Alayna Henize and Austin Holmes.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by twin boys, Donald and Ronald, who died at birth in 1961.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, June 1 in the Pavilion at Ohio Living Cape May at 11 a.m. with grandson Pastor Sam Holmes officiating. Arrangements have been made for all attendees to stay for relaxation and food immediately after the service.

Burial in Sugar Grove Cemetery will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Betty's name to the Ohio Living Cape May Foundation Life Care Fund, the Wilmington United Methodist Church, or the .

