Betty Jane Gregory died Thursday, August 15, 2019 in Wilmington.

She was born August 19, 1920, the daughter of Fred and Georgia Curtis. She grew up on Dailey Road, near New Antioch, in Clinton County.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Gregory; and her son, Philip Gregory, who died in infancy; as well as her brother, Jack Curtis; and sister, Mary Curtis Woodrow.

She is survived by her sons, Keith of Solana Beach of California, Marvin of Columbus, Ohio, and Jay of Frisco, Texas.

Betty and Wayne Gregory were married on January 9, 1940 and set up housekeeping on a farm near Port William. In 1944 they moved to a family farm on McCune Road near New Antioch, and later built a new house at the corner of McCune Road and Wilson Road, where they resided until moving to the Cape May retirement facility in Wilmington.

Wayne was a farmer all his life, and Betty supported him in all his activities.

Wayne and Betty were lifelong Christians and were active in serving the Lord at the New Antioch Church of Christ and later were members of the Wilmington Church of Christ.

A memorial service honoring Betty's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, August 24 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St., Wilmington.

