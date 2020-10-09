Betty Jane Young, 95, of Springfield, Ohio (formerly of Dayton and Wilmington) passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Villa Springfield Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Her husband, Russell Young, preceded her in death in 1998. They were married April 3, 1950.

Mrs. Young was born August 16, 1925 in Melvin, Ohio, daughter of the late Carlos and Mary Louise Rolison Flint. She was a 1943 graduate of Reesville High School.

After graduating from high school, Betty was worked as a waitress at the General Denver. She later worked as a waitress at the Little Giant restaurant in Wilmington.

She was a member of the American Legion Post 49 auxiliary and loved to play cards.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Kathy Jo) Young of Mt. Sterling, Illinois and Pam (Skip Beehler) Harris of Springfield, Ohio; a stepson, James (Babette) Young of St. Charles, Missouri; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, three stepsons, Jack Young, John Young, and Don Young, and three sisters, Alice Townsend, Virginia Kerr, and Rita Ann Burgel, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 3-4 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. A service with Pastor Alan Cain officiating will begin at 4 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020. Interment will be in Forest Hills Cemetery, Vandalia, at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601.

