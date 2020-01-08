Betty Jean Wilt, 93, formerly of the Port William area, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 at The Woodlands of Middletown.

Her husband, Paul L. Wilt, preceded her in death July 10, 2007. They were married November 11, 1950.

Betty was born October 28, 1926 in Xenia, daughter of the late Granville Thomas Wall and Irene Mary Grimme Wall.

She owned and operated Betty's Beauty Salon just outside Port William for many years.

Betty is survived by her son, Darrel (Gayle) Wilt of Springboro; her daughter, Johnena (Wesley) Drake of Colorado Springs, Colorado; a brother, Clarence Wall of Xenia; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, three brothers, George Wall, Ralph Wall, and Franklin Wall, and two sisters, Charlotte Karl and Ruth Stingley, are preceded in death.

A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18 at the Port William United Methodist Church, 241 Main St. Port William.

Memorial gifts can be given to Hospice Care of Middletown, 3909 Central Ave., Middletown, OH 45044.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.