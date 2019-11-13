Betty I. Newman, 86, of Sabina, passed at home on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Born in Fayette County on December 10, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ralph and Bessie "Louise" Koons Dawson.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Herman "Doc" Newman, on January 29, 2012.

Betty was a 1951 Sabina High School graduate and worked for several years at Miller's 5 and Dime in Sabina. She was the secretary of the former Fayette and Clinton County Classic and Antique Car Club. She was instrumental in the fundraising for the Sabina Fire Department's "Jaws of Life"equipment. She also faithfully attended the Sabina Village Council meetings and was a member of Sabina Church of Christ.

She leaves behind three children, Brenda Willett of Jamestown, Linda (Michael) Fugate, and Doug (Lynnette) Newman, all of Sabina. Also left to cherish her memory are grandchildren, Eric (Keo) Brooks, Bryan (Jenn Carl) Fugate, Brandy (Shane) Nolley, Nathaniel (K-tie) Newman, Alisha (Wesley) Boggs, and Ritchie (Kara) Willett; 15 great-grandchildren and one great great grandchild; brother, Roger (Ruth) Dawson; sisters in-law, Violet Dawson, Vicki Dawson, Edith (Robert) Thompson, Lynda Newman, Ruthie Newman and Kathy Camp; and brothers-in-law, Jerry (Robyn) Newman and Richard (Diann) Newman.

In addition to her husband, Betty was preceded in death by son in-law, Richard Willett; and brothers, Marvin, Jim, Jesse and Richard.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 15 from 5-7 p.m. at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 16 at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Milledgeville Plymouth Cemetery.

Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.