Betty Jean Young Yovich, 89, of Gallipolis, and formerly of Wilmington, passed away on Monday afternoon, Nov. 25, 2019 at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

She was born on Feb. 23, 1930 in Seaman, a daughter of the late Don Watson and Alta Lea (née Eakins) Tolle.

Betty retired as the receptionist for National Bank & Trust in Wilmington. She was a member of the Wilmington United Methodist Church, Order of the Eastern Star - Lisbon Chapter, and the Wilmington Savings Bank Senior Citizens Center of Clinton County. She was a graduate of Seaman High School with the Class of 1948.

Surviving are children, Barbara (Ernie) Diller of Denver, Colorado, Kenneth (Diann) Young of Mount Vernon, and Cindy K. (Mark) Harrison of Gallipolis; stepchildren, Joe (Patty) Hickey of Wilmington, Gerald (Barbara) Hickey of Wilmington, Diane (Lee) Smith of Bowersville, Francie (Tim) Coan of Wilmington, James (Suzann) Yovich, Steven (Heidi) Yovich, and Merita (Rusty) Peters; grandchildren, Angie (Eric) De Bolt, Jason (Serena) Young, Staci (Kenya Craig) Friedlander, Emily (James) Conway, Beau (Brooke) Harrison, and Ory (Kendra) Harrison; 21 step-grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 29 step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her first husband, Capt. Robert Dale Young, on Dec. 5, 1986; her second husband, Eli Yovich, on April 3, 2013; and her siblings, Bonnie Cyrus, Ray Tolle, Paul Tolle and Mary Rothwell.

The funeral service will be held 12 noon Monday, Dec. 2 at the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 E. Locust St. at North Walnut Street, Wilmington, with Rev. Dean Feldmeyer officiating. The interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery in Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at 12 noon on Monday, Dec. 2 at the church.

Contributions in Betty's memory may be made to the Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street, Wilmington, OH 45177. To sign an online guest book, please visit edgingtonfuneralhomes.com .