Beverly Gerard of Wilmington passed away Wednesday evening, Feb. 27, 2019 at Kettering Memorial Hospital after her courageous battle with severe emphysema/COPD.

She was born to Richard and Mary Moore on May 3, 1946 and graduated from Wilmington High School in 1964.

She is survived by her loving husband, Gale Gerard; daughter, Kristi (Brad) Hayslip of Clarksville; son, Matthew Smith of Indiana; step-daughter, Michelle (Neil) Joyce of North Carolina; stepson, Mike (Lisa) Gerard of South Carolina; and nine grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Bonnie (Homer) Mathews of Wilmington; brother, David (Joanne) Moore of New Vienna; and special, close friends, Marcia Ames of Wilmington and Michele Norvell Corbin of Hillsboro.

She was preceded in death by her parent, Richard (Betty Murphy) Moore and Mary (Carl) Buckley.

Bev worked at Highland Enterprise in Hillsboro and then came to work at Champion Bridge in Wilmington where she worked for over 20 years before her health forced her into retirement.

She loved to read and so enjoyed their dogs, Max and Ginger. She always had a smile, such a caring, positive attitude, and so much love for everyone.

She also loved her church, The Church of Christ of New Vienna, and was disappointed when her failing health prevented her from attending services and events there.

A memorial service will be held later. If desired, donations in Bev's memory may be made to the New Vienna Church of Christ, 148 West St., New Vienna, OH 45149.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home of Wilmington is in charge of arrangements.