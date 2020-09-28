Beverly J. Terrell, 72, formerly of Martinsville, died Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Autumn Years Nursing Center.

She was born November 5, 1947, daughter of the late Charles Warren Terrell and Flontine N. Carter Terrell.

Beverly is survived by two sisters, Judith E. (Charles A.) Denny of Wilmington and Joyce M.(William) Graesser of Wilmington. In addition to her parents, a brother, James Terrell, and a sister, Phyllis D. Terrell, are preceded in death.

Services for Beverly will be held at the convenience of the family.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.