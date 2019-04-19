John William "Bill" Stern, 83, passed away peacefully on April 17, 2019 in his home. Bill was born April 5, 1936 in Seaman, Ohio, a son of the late Fred and Ruth McGovney Stern. He was a 1955 graduate of Wilmington High School.

Bill is survived by his wife of 62 years, Shirley Faulkner Stern; sons, John (DeEtta), Jim (Gina) and Joe (Lynn); grandchildren, John Jr., LeEtta, Danny, Kaitlynn, Tony, Jayna, Andy, Lindsay, Heather and Haley; 10 great-grandchildren; brothers, Richard and Fred (Debbie) Stern; a sister, Karen (Daryl) Bentley; and many friends.

Bill was an engineer with the B&O/CSX railroad for 43 years. He loved riding the rails and developed many lasting friendships during those years.

After Bill overcame being a white-knuckled flyer, he and Shirley made many special memories travelling internationally. They especially loved their trips to Hong Kong to visit Shirley's brother Ray. Closer to home, Bill loved going fishing with his boys and he looked forward to spending time with his great-grandsons.

Bill was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held at the church, 495 Old 122 Road, Lebanon, at 4 p.m. Wednesday, April 24. The Reverend Richard Ross will be officiating.

Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the church. The burial will take place at the Sand Hill Cemetery, Livingston, Kentucky.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Arrangements are under the direction of Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, Loveland. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com