Blanche Ellen Sanderson, 55, of Wilmington, passed away late Monday night, June 3, 2019 at the Laurels of Milford in Milford, Ohio.

She was born March 21, 1964 in Washington Court House, daughter of the late Robert Lee Sanderson and Bertha Ethel (Tucker) Reveal, of Wilmington.

Blanche worked as a Sorter for DHL and was a member of Wilmington F.O.E. #1224.

Surviving are her daughter, Destiny (Brian) Sanderson of Wilmington; grandchildren, Harley Wallace, Jordan Wallace and Troyer Mordock; and sister, Roberta Creek of Wilmington.

In addition to her father, Blanche was preceded in death by her sons, James Spurgeon, Jr. and Jeremy Spurgeon; sister, Carla Sanderson; and brother, James Sanderson.

Remembrance services and times will be held at the convenience of the family.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Blanche's memory may be made to the Wilmington Fraternal Order of the Eagles #1224 Charity Fund, PO Box 628, Wilmington, OH 45177.

