Bobby Gene Lewis, 81, of Blanchester, went to be with the Lord on May 30, 2019.

Born on May 12, 1938 in Clarksville, he was the son of Elmer and Juanita (nee West) Lewis.

He was the beloved husband of Alice Lewis; loving father of Jackie Lewis, Donna (Gary) Larason, Bobby Lewis, and David (Hieu) Lewis; proud grandfather of Nicole Gregory, Matthew Lewis, Candace Jones, Timmy Drake, Allison Drake, Duyen Lewis, Nghi Lewis, Linh Lewis, Sang Lewis, and Minh Lewis; great-grandfather of nine; and dear brother of Jerry, James, Betty, Bonnie, Joanne, Barbara, Alice, and Brenda.

Along with his parents, Bobby is preceded in death by his brother, Earl Lewis.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on June 3 at Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Edwardsville Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be directed to the , 644 Linn St # 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com