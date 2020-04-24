Bobby P. Pritchard, 82, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at his home.

Mr. Pritchard was born August 30, 1937 in Widen, West Virginia, son of the late Albert and Virginia Miller Pritchard.

Over the years, he worked in the maintenance departments for GHR, Yoder Industries, and Hollander Industries in Dayton.

He was an active member of the Xenia Christian Center and loved mowing. He served in the West Virginia National Guard.

Mr. Pritchard is survived by his daughters, Gloria "Gigi" (Mark) McKee of Longview, Texas, Regina (Jim) Davis of Wilmington, Jeannette "Jett" Pritchard of Xenia, and Ronda Vanfossen of Xenia; two brothers, Tom Pritchard of Florida and Jimmy Pritchard of West Virginia; grandchildren, James (Melinda) Davis, Brandon (Monika) Davis, Dakota Vanfossen, and Rachel Davis; great-grandchildren, Hunter Davis, Hayden Davis, and Landon Davis; and step-great-grandchildren, Courtney Rhoades, Caleb Rhoades, and Cayden Rhoades.

A celebration of Mr. Pritchard's life will be announced later.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com .