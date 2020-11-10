Bonnie Wertz, 94, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully in her home on October 30, 2020.

She was able to spend her last days surrounded by her family and loved ones.

Bonnie was known for her kindness and her willingness to do anything she could for others. She was an amazing cook and her recipes will be cherished by her family for generations to come.

Bonnie was a devoted wife, mother, and Nanny. She was loved dearly and will be missed by many.

She was born September 12, 1926 to the late Morris and Bertha Burden.

Bonnie is survived by her husband of 66 years, Charles Wertz; son Michael Wertz; daughter, Debbie (Dale) Achtermann; granddaughters, Jami (Floyd) Meredith, and Kelli (Brad) McCray; great grandchildren, Peyton and Perry Meredith, Olivia, Jude, Andrew and Victor McCray; one sister, Gladys Hammon; brother, Nolan (Barbara) Burden; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Bonnie was preceded in death by two sisters, Virginia Morris and Audrey Maxfield; brother, Ronald Burden; daughter-in-law, Vicky Wertz; and several nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held for the immediate family in New Antioch Cemetery.

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, assisted the family.