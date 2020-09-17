1/1
Brenda A. Decker
Brenda A. Decker, 78, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at her residence.

Her husband, Robert Decker, preceded her in death July 16, 2017. They were married July 2, 1960.

She was born November 11, 1941 in Columbus, Georgia and was a 1960 graduate of Hoover High School in North Canton, Ohio.

Mrs. Decker retired from Wilmington City Schools where she was a longtime cook. Following retirement, she worked at the Elks Golf Course Pro-Shop in Wilmington.

She loved golfing, bowling, camping, and playing cards. While living in Florida, she was a member of the AMVETS Auxiliary and enjoyed playing shuffleboard.

Survivors include her two daughters, Deborah (David) Cox of Wilmington, Ohio and Donna (Jason Nichols) Decker of Columbus, Ohio; her son, Michael (Kathy) Decker of Wilmington, Ohio; four grandchildren, Kelly Decker, Kristina (Evan) Hilderbrandt, Ryan (Megan) Thompson, and Elizabeth Cox; and two great-grandchildren, Ava Thompson and Gabby Thompson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Dorothy White Whitten; stepfather, Peter Tikva; and a brother, Danny Whitten.

A graveside service, with Deacon Robert G. Baker officiating, will be held a 2 p.m. Saturday, September 26, 2020 in Sugar Grove Cemetery. Immediately following the graveside service, a gathering for friends and family will be held at Mrs. Decker's home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Brenda's memory may be made to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



Published in News Journal from Sep. 17 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Sugar Grove Cemetery
