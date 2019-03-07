Brenda K. Simpson of Midland was born June 17, 1962 to Harold D. Reed and Kathryn (nee White) Reed Wheeler and passed away March 5, 2019 at the age of 56.

She enjoyed gardening, woodworking and crafting.

She is survived by her daughter, Kari S. Simpson-Hike (Jon); a brother, James T. Reed (Venita); a sister-in-law, Patty Reed; and three nieces, Krissy Rumpke (Scott), Angela Dallas (JR), and Jessica Reed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a daughter, Jenna Kay Simpson; and a brother, Edward L. Reed.

Friends will be received on Monday, March 11 from 6-8 p.m. at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where services will follow on Tuesday, March 12 at 11 a.m.

Interment will be at Westboro Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the or the .

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.