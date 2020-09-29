Brett Gregory

Brett Vernon Gregory, 46, of Wilmington, passed away Sunday, September 27, 2020 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

He was born January 15, 1974 in Wilmington, the son of George Vernon and Vickie Ann (Griffith) Gregory.

Brett loved working with his father in the family business, Vernon Gregory & Son Well Drilling. He was a very simple man. He loved to work and spend time with his family.

Brett is survived by his wife, Tammy (Davis) Gregory, and children, Brittany Gregory and Blake Gregory, all of Wilmington; parents, Vernon and Vickie Gregory of Wilmington; mother-in-law, Peggy Davis of Lakeland, Florida; father-in-law, John Davis of Wilmington; brother-in-law, Jeff Cotton of Aurora, Indiana; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Brett is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Floyd and Marjorie Griffith; paternal grandparents, George and Beulah Gregory; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Cotton.

Graveside funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family in the Martinsville I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Pastor Dan Mayo, of the New Vienna Community Church, will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Dove Church; Pastor Dan Mayo will officiate.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to the New Vienna Community Church, 412 West St., New Vienna, OH 45159.

