Brian Napier

Brian Keith Napier, 55, of Blanchester, passed away on Tuesday July 14, 2020.

He was born in Dayton on October 24, 1964, the son of the late William and Virginia Mae (Day) Napier.

Besides his parents, he is also preceded by his brother, Eddie Napier; nephew, JP Napier; and special friend, James Spurgeon.

Brian enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and spending time with his family and friends. He was the life of the party.

Brian is survived by his wife, Debbie (Rhoads) Napier of Blanchester; daughter, Brittany Napier of Blanchester; sister, June (Ronald) Clark of Wilmington; brother, Roger Napier of Indiana; special great great niece, Lilly Wade; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and nieces, nephews and great and great great, nieces and nephews.

Friends may come from 5-8 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at the Thompson Funeral Home.

