Brian Paul Mudd, 48, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at his home with his family by his side after a hard-fought battle with cancer.

Brian was born April 20, 1971 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Jim Mudd and Judy McFarland. Brian and his wife attended the Anchor of Hope Church in Lebanon.

Brian spent 25 years teaching at Clinton-Massie High School where he was an academic leader and a proud supporter of the entire Clinton-Massie Community. He coached basketball, track, and golf. During his tenure, he coached 41 varsity teams, winning 20 league championships, four sectional titles, and coached two state champions in track. He was SBAAC Coach of the Year nine times, Ohio Southwest District Coach of the Year two times, and 2002-2003 OHSAA Division 3 Coach of the Year.

Brian was elected into both the Clinton-Massie Athletic Hall of Fame and the Clinton County Athletic Hall of Fame.

He authored the book "When Your Goliath Stands Up", an inspiration to all those fighting battles of their own, and also carried that message to many local schools and organizations through his motivational speaking.

Among his favorite activities was playing golf with family and friends, including the annual spring break golf trip to Waynesville, North Carolina. Anyone that knew Brian, knew he was an avid North Carolina Tar Heels basketball fan. He and his wife Tammy would take annual trips to Disney World and Hilton Head Island, where he loved to put his feet in the sand while listening to the ocean.

Aside from all other, Brian was most happy being a father to his daughter, Cierra, and being home relaxing with Tammy, and their dogs Lela, Gunner, and Delilah.

Brian is survived by his loving wife, Tammy Grunewald-Mudd; daughter, Cierra Mudd of Morristown, Tennessee; father, Jim, and his wife, Sandy Mudd, of New Carlisle, Ohio; mother, Judy McFarland of Springboro; brother, Josh and his wife, Cathy, of Fairborn, Ohio; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gary and Amy Grunewald, Sr., of Morrow; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Gary and Ashley Grunewald, Jr., of Wilmington; nephews, Grant and Brooks Grunewald; best friend/"brother" Travis Miller of Clarksville; and as Brian would say… "All of my friends who are my family, you know who you are".

A service celebrating Brian's life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, October 12 in the gymnasium at Clinton-Massie High School (doors will open at 2 p.m.). For the service, the family has requested everyone wear their Clinton-Massie colors (red, white & blue) or North Carolina Tar Heel Blue.

In lieu of flowers, donations will be accepted to the Brian Mudd Memorial Fund via Venmo: @strongasmudd or at First State Bank at 1584 Rombach Ave., PO Box 454, Wilmington, OH 45177.

There will be no public visitation. Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington is serving the family. For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.