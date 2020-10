Or Copy this URL to Share

Brison Michael Eugene Maynard, 3 months old, son of Brian Keith and Ashley Marie (Neanover) Maynard, died Sept. 24, 2020. Visitation is 5 p.m. until services at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. www.arehart-brown.com



