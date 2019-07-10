Bruce "BJ" Bisig, 66, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday evening, July 9, 2019 at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio.

He was born September 27, 1952 in Batavia, New York, son of Jim and Anna Bisig of Columbia, Missouri.

Bruce had worked as a machine operator for International Paper, Wilmington for over 21 years and had been a quality control inspector for Ahresty in Wilmington.

In addition to his parents, other surviving are family members are his sons, Michael Bisig of Dayton, and James Bisig of Wilmington; grandchildren, Annalee Miller, Carter Bisig and Brooklyn Bisig; and his sister, Sandy Hadley ofColumbus.

Bruce was preceded in death by his wife, Toni DeBoard Bisig.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, July 22 at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington.

A gathering of BJ's friends and family will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services on Monday, July 22 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home.

Contributions in BJ's memory may be made to your local Ronald McDonald House.

