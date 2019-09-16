Bruce A. Mays, 74, of Hillsboro, passed away unexpectedly Friday, September 13, 2019 at his home.

He was born January 14, 1945 in Clay County, W.Va., son of the late Curt Mays and Sarah Arbogast Mays.

He was a former member of the Hillsboro Lions Club and owned and operated Mays Heating & Cooling in Hillsboro for many years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his two grandsons.

Surviving are his wife, Susan Greer Mays of Hillsboro, whom he married August 14, 1965; daughter, Jeanette (Mat) Swartz of Loveland, and their children, Cole and Devin; son, Matt (Janice Marie Keith) Mays of Wilmington; sister, Nina Simmons of Winchester, Va. and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Bruce was preceded in death by his brother, Ballard "Pete" Mays.

No services are scheduled at this time. The Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, Hillsboro, is serving the family.

