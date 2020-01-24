Bulah Meade (nee Mullins) was born February 4, 1945 to James and Pricey (nee Sloan) Mullins and passed away on January 23, 2020 at the age 74.

She loved gardening, planting flowers and country music.

Bulah retired from Wal-Mart in Wilmington after 13 years.

She is survived by her children, Cindy Meade, Cecil (Wanda) Meade Jr., and Peggy Sewell; 10 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson, Leeland; a brother, James Mullins; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Meade Sr.; a son, Theodore Meade; a granddaughter, Stacey Tackett; and a great-grandson, Ethan Doughman.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, January 29 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester. Graveside services will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Clinton County Memory Gardens, Wilmington.

