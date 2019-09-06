Burton "Burt" Werner, 91, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 at the Cape May Retirement Village in Wilmington.

He was born November 12, 1927 in Cincinnati, son of the late Rudolph C. and Ella (Beckman) Werner.

Burt was a former Scout Master of the Clarksville Boy Scout Troop #249; former Secretary/Treasurer of the Clarksville Volunteer Fire Department; and a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Order of Eastern Star.

Burt was a U. S. Army Veteran of WWII and Korea and was a member of the Wilmington American Legion Post #49, where was an active member of the Honor Guard for 28 years. He retired from General Electric with 37 years of service and was a member of the G.E. Retirees Association.

Surviving are his beloved wife, Kathleen "Kitty" Werner of Wilmington, whom he married June 8, 1957; daughter, Susan Kathleen Werner (Raymond D.) Huck of Kettering; granddaughter, Kathleen Elizabeth Huck; nieces, Nancy Crist (Matt) Reichling and Barbara (Tom) Thompson; and nephew, John Crist.

In addition to his parents, Burt was preceded in death by his sister, Ella Crist.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, September 11 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, with Mr. Bob Baker officiating. Interment will follow in the Clarksville Cemetery, where the Wilmington Post #49 Honor Guard will conduct full military honors. The pallbearers will be Chuck Muchmore, Jerry Riesenberg, Bill Ross, Bob Sargent, Jim Kratzer and Bob Wysong.

Friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, September 10 at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home. The American Legion Post #49 Honor Walk Through the Funeral Home will begin at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Scottish Rite, Eastern Star, and Masonic Services will begin at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Contributions in Burt's memory may be made to the Wilmington Presbyterian Church, 840 Timber Glen Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177 .

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.