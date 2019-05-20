C. Gene Griffith, 65, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully at home on May 16, 2019 after a short bout with cancer.

His wife of 65 years, Patricia Elliott Griffith, survives. They were married December 8, 1973.

He was born August 6, 1953 in Wilmington to the late Stanley and Nancy Getz Griffith.

A lifelong resident, Gene graduated in 1971 from Wilmington High School. He worked at Murphy-Benham Hardware, Irwin Auger Bit, Wells Manufacturing, and ODOT.

He was a member of the Wilmington Church of Christ and the Boy Scouts. He enjoyed bowling, cruising, and camping on the Ohio River. His greatest pleasure was his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia and Donald Rack; two grandsons, Cooper and Mason Rack; and a granddaughter, Marley Rack, all of New Vienna. He is also survived by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Kathy Stults and Mary Ann and Robert Fisher, all of Wilmington; six nephews; as well as aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Patrick and Antonita Elliott; and a brother-in-law, John Elliott.

In accordance with his wishes, Gene will be cremated. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, May 23 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, the family encourages a donation to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.