Candy Machell Hewitt, 49, of Lynchburg, passed away Friday, February 15, 2019 at her residence.

She was born August 4, 1969 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Donald Owen DeVault and Carolyn Mae West Hewitt.

Ms. Hewitt provided in-home daycare for many years. She was a member of the Wilmington Church of God and a 1987 graduate of Wilmington High School.

She is survived by two daughters, Destiny Rose Machell Hewitt of Lynchburg and Diamond Riley Mae Hewitt of Lynchburg; a brother, Ricky Lee (Dawn) DeVault of Newark, Ohio; five sisters, Christin Mae Hewitt Yankey of Lynchburg, Kim Marie (Scott) Lute of Portsmouth, Ohio, Sherry Lynn (Steve) Thomas of Conway, Arkansas, Robyn Demming of Burbank, California, and Nancy (Doug) Draeger of New Braunfels, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Connie Marie Hewitt.

Funeral services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, February 21 at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Drive, Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, February 21 at the Wilmington Church of God.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Candy Hewitt Memorial Account, c/o Merchants National Bank, P.O. Box 10, Hillsboro, OH 45133 to assist with expenses.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.