Carl R. Anders, 72, of Sabina, passed unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Born in Sabina on May 25, 1947, he was the son of the late Cecil Samuel and Mildred May Elzey Anders. Carl was a graduate of Sabina High School, Wilmington College, and went on to further his education, receiving a Master's Degree, and had worked towards his Doctorate. He was a Special Education teacher in the Washington Court House school district. Community driven and passionate for his hometown of Sabina, Carl was active in the Sabina Seniors, the Sabina Historical Society, and instrumental with the Sabina Pool. He was a cat lover and enjoyed trips to Gatlinburg. Carl is survived by his siblings, Elsie Canonaco and Larry George (Pina) Anders, all of Dayton. Also left to cherish his memory are numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and several cousins. In addition to his parents, Carl was preceded in death by sisters, Mildred Ann Fladt and Peggy Jean Rang. Memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Sabina Historical Society or the Sabina Seniors. A gathering and memorial service, to honor Carl's life, will be held at a later date. Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.
Published in News Journal from May 27 to May 28, 2020.