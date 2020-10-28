Carl Carmean

Our father, Carl W. Carmean, age 81, of Blanchester, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on October 23, 2020.

Carl was born January 6, 1939 in Samantha, Ohio, the son of the late Gail and Catherine (Gilbert) Carmean.

In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by sisters, Patsy Allen, Geneva Cheney, and Connie Angel.

He worked for Cincinnati Milacron for many years before starting his own machine shop, C&C Equipment Company/JCR Machine in Blanchester.

Carl met his wife of 64 years, Janet (Harless), when he was only 15 years old. Their love was the foundation of our family, and though our mother has been living with Alzheimer's for the last few years, Carl never left her side and was there until the end to hold her hand and sing her songs.

Our parents were blessed with five children, Rick (Cathy) Carmean, Carla (Ted) Schnetzer, Crystal (Kevin) Thornton, Robyn (Kirk) McMillan, and Brent (Anna) Carmean. Through the years, God's blessings continued with 14 grandchildren, Brandon, Bryan, and Bradley Carmean, Keith and Justin Schnetzer, Olivia and William Thornton, Cory and Kelly Penquite, Beth-Ann and Brett McMillan, and Matthew, Isaiah, and Nathanael Carmean. They were also blessed with nine great-grandchildren.

Carl was known to those who loved him as a story teller, a fisherman, a thrift store connoisseur, and a lover of "a-picken' and a-grinnin'." His greatest partner in crime and his "bestest" friend was Jack Long. When Jack and Norma were at our home, it was filled with laughter and card games.

Carl never ceased to bring love and laughter to each and every person around him. He will be dearly missed by all those whose lives he touched.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, October 30, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Burial will follow in the New Market Cemetery, New Market, Ohio. Visitation will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

For those who want to be a part of Carl's memorial service but also want to stay safe at home, we completely understand and encourage that. We will be setting up a Facebook Live stream that the family will share before the service so that you can watch.

For more information, or to sign the online register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.