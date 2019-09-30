Carl Proctor Dean passed away September 11, 2019, at the age of 91.

Born in Kinsley, Kansas, Proctor grew up in Hutchinson, Kansas. As a young marine in the Korean War, he specialized in communications and was a certified teletype operator. This work sparked his interest in computers.

He studied and taught mathematics at The University of Oklahoma. After he came to Wilmington College, he implemented the computer science department. He taught mathematics and computer science for 31 years.

He grew to value the tenets of Quakerism and was a member of Wilmington Friends Meeting.

Proctor is survived by his wife of 67 years, Patsy Walker Dean; his daughters, Susan Dean Nierenberg and Nancy Dean, and his grandson, Matthew Carl Nierenberg (all three from the Baltimore area), and his brother, Donald Dean, of Hutchinson, Kansas.

A memorial service will be held Sunday, December 1 at 4 p.m. at Kelly Center on the Wilmington College campus.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Proctor's name to the Southern Poverty Law Center.