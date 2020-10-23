Carlton J. Binkley, "Bink," 94, passed away in the comfort of his home, on October 22, 2020, with loved ones at his bedside.

Carlton was born in 1926 and was a lifelong resident of Clinton County, having spent most of his life in Blanchester. He was preceded in death by Carolyn (Cunningham) Binkley, his beloved wife of 64 years.

Carlton dedicated his life to the education of students in Blanchester and throughout Clinton County, where he served as a history teacher, principal, and Clinton County Superintendent of Schools. He enjoyed working with students to guide them and help them find their potential.

He loved telling colorful stories about different students who touched his life, and "Mr. Binkley" has been the topic of many stories told by his students. He valued his students and colleagues and always sought to find the best in others.

Carlton was a veteran of World War II, where he served in the Pacific, helping to set up schools and rebuild the education services after the bombing in Japan.

He was a graduate of The Ohio State University and Miami University. He loved watching Ohio State Football and getting the whole family to sing the Ohio fight song.

"Bink" enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a joker and there was a lot of laughter in their home, especially at family dinners and get-togethers.

Carlton was a member of the Grace United Methodist Church in Blanchester, and loved his church family.

Carlton enjoyed the many friendships he and Carolyn made in Blanchester, especially their Third Saturday Night dinner group. They had lifelong friendships and stories that will be passed on for generations to come. He also treasured the friends he made during his tenure at the Clinton County Board of Education Office.

Carlton is survived by his children, David (Lory) Binkley, Ellen Binkley Hill, Carolyn "Carrie" Binkley-Martin, and Joel Binkley; grandchildren, Dustin, Brandon, and Kory (Tessie) Martin, Laurie (Tyler) Carr, Timothy (Bethany) Hill; and five great grandchildren, Makinzie and Paris Martin, Laney and Tucker Carr, and Kennedy Hill. He is also survived by his nephew, Douglas (Nancy) Binkley and family, of Tennessee.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Carrie (Fordyce) Binkley; his brother and sister-in-law, Wendall and Mildred Binkley, and many close friends.

Private services will be arranged through Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral home in Blanchester, Ohio. Due to COVID-19, there will be no visitation or group services. A private graveside service will be held for the family. A celebration of life will be held next spring or as soon as larger groups are permitted to gather.

In memory of Mr. Binkley, contributions may be made to the Carlton and Carolyn Binkley Scholarship Fund, through the Blanchester Schools Foundation, 951 Cherry St., Blanchester, OH 45107, or to the Grace United Methodist Church of Blanchester, PO Box 66, Blanchester, OH 45107.