Carol Isabell Bradburn, 90, of Blanchester, passed away on January 4, 2020.

Born on July 1, 1929 in Waynesville, she was the daughter of Vernon and Edith (nee Van Atta) Sheley.

She is survived by three siblings, Laura Marie Mack, Carl Sheley, and Paul Sheley.

Along with her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her husband, Walker G. Bradburn; sisters, Jeannette Farquer and Laverne Malott; and brother, Pyrl Sheley.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, January 8 at Woodville Cemetery, Woodville, Ohio. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com
Published in News Journal from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
