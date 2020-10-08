Carol Goodwin

Carol Lee Goodwin, 67 of Ansonia, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 11:53 p.m. at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton, Ohio.

Born in Charleston, South Carolina on July 5, 1953, she was one of three children to the late Clifford L. McMullen, Sr. & Anna Lee (Stackhouse) McMullen-Stahl.

Carol was a graduate of Blanchester High School, class of 1971. She worked in administration for 13 years for Hospice, as well as 13 years for the Brethren's Retirement Community.

Carol was a member of Gospel Baptist Church, Greenville, Ohio.

Her family was her whole world, she loved spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Clifford L. McMullen, Jr.: and step-father, Albert C. Stahl.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Daryl Goodwin, whom she married on August 5, 1972: her children, Craig & Roni Goodwin, Greg Goodwin, and Krista & Andrew Waymire: grandchildren, Hunter Goodwin, Isaac Goodwin, Kaeden Waymire, Kingsley Waymire, and Kaelyn Waymire: sister, Cindy Lou & Paul Butler: as well as many more family members, friends, and church family.

Friends may call on the family on Monday, October 12, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Greenville, Ohio. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Bill Edwards presiding. There will be a visitation an hour prior to the service.

Burial will be at Greenville Township Memorial Gardens, Greenville, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gospel Baptist Church or the American Cancer Society. Online sympathies may be sent to www.zecharbailey.com.