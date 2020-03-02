Carol Ann Smart, 79, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

She was born November 28, 1940 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late James and Evelyn (Jackson) Florea.

Carol had been a babysitter for many families in and around the Wilmington area for more than 20 years, and had served as secretary for Studio City Gymnastics for more than 10 years.

She is survived by her husband, Robert F. Smart, whom she married July 25, 1970 in Wilmington; four daughters, Kay Longstreth of Wilmington, Kristin Longstreth of Wilmington, Robyn (Kenny) Pickard of Wilmington, and Rochelle (Tim) Mahanes of New Vienna; grandchildren, Megan (Michael) Fritz of Wilmington, Adam Longstreth of Wilmington, Cole Purtee of California, Grant Pickard of Wilmington, Chase Pickard of Wilmington, Timmi Lynn Mahanes of New Vienna, Zimri Mahanes of New Vienna, and Bella Mahanes of New Vienna; and great grand-daughter, Marlee Longstreth.

In addition to her parents, Carol is preceded in death by one brother, James Ronald Florea.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 3 at the Wilmington Church of God, 100 R. Gordon Drive, Wilmington. Burial will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Visitation will be held Tuesday from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 4 p.m. at the church.

The family asks that memorial donations be directed to Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, Ohio 45177, or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

The Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information, or to sign the online register, please visit www.arehart-brown.com, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.