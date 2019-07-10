Carol Templin, 67, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019 at her home.

She was born August 3, 1951 in Hillsboro, daughter of the late Vernon Leroy and Sarah Louise (Rogers) Hammond.

On July 4, 2006 in Washington Court House, she married John H. Templin, who survives.

Carol graduated from Hillsboro High School Class of 1969 and had attended Wilmington Church of Christ. She retired from Airborne Express after 20 years of service.

Carol loved her flower gardens and was a loving grandmother.

Additional surviving family members are her two sons, Chad (Alison) Davis of Wilmington and Brian (Rebeca) Davis of St. Petersburg, Fla.; father of her sons, William E. Davis of Wilmington; three grandchildren, Andrew Davis, Lauren Davis, and Emrys Davis; sister, Barb Little of Wilmington; and a brother, Gary (Janet) Hammond of Hillsboro.

In addition to her parents, Carol was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Pete Little.

Funeral services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, 97 W. Locust St. at North Mulberry Street, Wilmington, on Saturday, July 13 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dale McCamish officiating.

Interment will follow in the New Maple Grove Cemetery, Port William.