Carolyn Dunn

Carolyn B. Dunn, 75, of Gahanna, Ohio (formerly of Wilmington) passed away on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1945 in Wilmington, a daughter of the late Rev. Noah Robert Dunn and Dorothy Nell Dunn.

Carolyn retired from Defense Finance and Accounting Service. She loved her cats and the beach.

Survivors include her daughter, Kristy (Michael) Harmon of Reynoldsburg; a sister, Marilyn (Mike) Stanley of Wilmington; a grandson, Dustin (Kristen) Sweeney of Dallas, Texas; nephews, David (Lesa) Bradley, and Doug (Becky) Bradley; great-nephews, Alex Jones, Bryce Bradley, Collin Bradley, and Finn Bradley; and a great-niece, Payton Bradley.

In addition to her parents, a sister, Janet Eileen Dunn, is preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 6 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South Street in Wilmington. A funeral service with the Rev. Verlin Samples officiating will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7 at the funeral home. The burial will follow in the Clinton County Memory Gardens, Wilmington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., 17th Floor, Chicago, IL 60601.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com .