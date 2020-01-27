Carolyn Haines Tolliver, 84, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 24, 2020.

Her husband, Jack E. Tolliver, preceded her in death March 6, 1996.

Mrs. Tolliver was born April 29, 1935 in Clinton County, daughter of the late Bernerd and Martha Van Tress Haines.

She was a graduate of Kingman High School and later served as the school secretary.

Carolyn attended Fellowship of Praise Church and had been active in the Christian Women's Club and the Mother's Club. She also volunteered at Sugartree Ministries and taught ceramic classes.

She enjoyed gardening and working in the yard.

Most importantly, she loved being a mom and a grandma.

Survivors include her daughters, Kim (Leonard) Rosselott and Karan (Steve) Keiter; her stepchildren, Joetta Tolliver, Kirby (Dina) Tolliver, and Jackie (Earl) Schneder; a brother, Bernerd (Jan) Haines Jr.; her grandchildren, Kole Rosselott, Kristopher Rosselott, Kaleb (Virginia) Rosselott, Ashleigh Keiter, Joel Keiter, Josiah Keiter, and Anna Keiter; great-grandchildren, Troy Rosselott, Payton Rosselott, Lilly Rosselott, and Aviana Rosselott; and nieces, Lisa (Bill) Fellers and Laura (Dennis) Putman.

In addition to her husband and parents, a stepson, Kelly Tolliver, preceded her in death.

A graveside service at New Maple Grove Cemetery, Port William, with Dave Hinman officiating, will be held at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Fellowship of Praise Church, 8625 East US 22, Clarksville, OH 45113.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home in Wilmington is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.