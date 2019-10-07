Carroll Leon Scott, 77, of Clarksville, passed away quietly at his home Sunday, October 6, 2019.

His wife, Brenda Scott, survives. He was born in Clarksville, the son of Alice Scott of Wilmington and the late Herbert Scott.

Mr. Scott retired after working at General Motors for 30 years. He loved mushroom hunting and going to horse races at Lebanon Raceway with close friends.

He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of Post 6710.

Carroll will be missed by relatives, friends, schoolmates, and in-laws who dearly loved him.

In addition to his wife and mother, Mr. Scott is survived by five nieces, Teresa Scott, Phala Weaver, Debbie Scott, Tina Smith, and Jeri Sue Henry; and a great niece, Makayla Henry.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Jerry and Judy Scott.

The family will receive friends from noon-2 p.m. Saturday, October 12 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. The funeral service will follow at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Burial will be in Clarksville Cemetery with military honors provided by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.