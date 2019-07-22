Cassandra "Casey" Lynn (McClary) Stickle, 48, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

She was a child of God with a kind heart and a beautiful soul.

Casey was born May 3, 1971 in Washington Court House, the daughter of Jim and Carol Sue Gibson McClary.

She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Wilmington. Casey had worked as Payroll Specialist at Airborne Express for 17 years, and also at American Showa.

Casey enjoyed bowling and was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Ohio State football fan.

She is survived by her husband, Michael "Mike" B. Stickle, whom she married May 2, 2009 in Wilmington; daughter, Lauren Ashley Hall of Wilmington; mother, Carol Sue Moore of Wilmington; father, Jim (Cheryl) McClary of Wilmington; maternal grandmother, Lena Gibson of Wilmington; brother, Dale (Stacey) McClary of Perrysburg, Ohio; sister Teralyn (Bruce) Turner of Morningview, Kentucky; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends; and her three furry best friends, Sydney, Sophie, and Sasha.

Casey is preceded in death by her step-father, Bill Moore; maternal grandfather, Arthur Gibson; and paternal grandparents, Pat and Margaret McClary.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 27 at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington. Matt Black will officiate. Burial will follow in Centerville Cemetery, Lees Creek.

Visitation will be held Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

