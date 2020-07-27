Catherine Lewis

Catherine E. Lewis, 96, of Wilmington, died at the residence of her niece, Teresa, whom was by her side.

She was born December 14, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, a daughter of Lester and Geraldine (Sites) Martin.

Catherine, a Mt. Vernon High School graduate, was a member of the Quilting Guild and she won many ribbons at the Clinton County Fair.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Mick and Anita Lewis, grandchildren Anicca, Morgan, and Michael, and great granddaughter Aubrey all of Houston, Texas; great nieces, Teresa Scott, Debbie Scott, Phala Weaver, and Jeri Sue Henry, all of Wilmington, and Christine and Steve Smith of Cincinnati; great-great nieces, McKayla Henry and Lania Henry; and a special friend, Bobbie "Punkin" Howard also of Wilmington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W., whom she married February 10, 1939; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Herbert Scott; and two nephews, Jerry Scott and Carroll Scott.

Graveside Service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Springfield Friends Cemetery, Todd's Fork Rd., Wilmington.

The family is being served by the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington.

