1/
Catherine Lewis
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Catherine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Catherine E. Lewis, 96, of Wilmington, died at the residence of her niece, Teresa, whom was by her side.

She was born December 14, 1923 in Mt. Vernon, Ohio, a daughter of Lester and Geraldine (Sites) Martin.

Catherine, a Mt. Vernon High School graduate, was a member of the Quilting Guild and she won many ribbons at the Clinton County Fair.

Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Mick and Anita Lewis, grandchildren Anicca, Morgan, and Michael, and great granddaughter Aubrey all of Houston, Texas; great nieces, Teresa Scott, Debbie Scott, Phala Weaver, and Jeri Sue Henry, all of Wilmington, and Christine and Steve Smith of Cincinnati; great-great nieces, McKayla Henry and Lania Henry; and a special friend, Bobbie "Punkin" Howard also of Wilmington.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles W., whom she married February 10, 1939; parents; sister and brother-in-law, Alice and Herbert Scott; and two nephews, Jerry Scott and Carroll Scott.

Graveside Service will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 in the Springfield Friends Cemetery, Todd's Fork Rd., Wilmington.

The family is being served by the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington.

For more information or to sign the registry of condolences, please visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jul. 27 to Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home
327 N South St
Wilmington, OH 45177
(937) 382-2323
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved