Cathy Lynn Tuggle, 60, of Wilmington, Ohio passed away at 2:59 p.m. Saturday, November 28, 2020 in Clinton Memorial Hospital.

She was born September 20, 1960 in Wilmington, a daughter of the late Wendell Hoyt and the late Ada Imogene (Smith) Tuggle.

Cathy enjoyed working at the Orion Rehabilitation Center Inc. and the Clinton County Board of Development Disabilities. She participated in many track and fields events in The Special Olympics and loved bowling and dancing.

Survivors include her sisters, Sandy Wallace of Martinsville, Ohio, and Joann (Mike) South of South Charleston, Ohio; brothers, Danny (Delores) Tuggle of Cincinnati, Archie Tuggle of Somerset, Ky., Russell (Nancy) Tuggle and Steve Tuggle of Springfield, Ohio; brother-in-law, Delbert Wallace; and many nieces and nephews.

Beside her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by sister, Janice Wallace; brother and sister-in-law, Wendell Ray and Carol Tuggle; and a brother-in-law, Dale Wallace.

The family will receive friends from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Thursday, December 3, 2020 in the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. Face coverings will be required, and guests are reminded to follow social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Rick Smith officiating. Burial will be held in Martinsville I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Cathy's memory to the Clinton County Special Olympics, 4425 St. Rte. 730, Wilmington, OH 45177 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 644 Linn St. Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203-1742.

