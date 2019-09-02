Cecil F. Ferguson, 85, of Blanchester, passed away Friday, August 31, 2019 at his home.

He was born September 12, 1933 in Brookfield, Pa., son of the late Myron Wick Ferguson and Ellen Veronica Connely Ferguson.

He was a member of the Heavy Equipment Operators Union and, after retirement, started his own business, Ferguson & Son Excavating.

Cecil was a U.S. Marine Corps veteran, having served during the Korean conflict.and

Surviving are daughter, Rhonda Simonson of Cincinnati; son, Gregory (Lora) Ferguson of Hillsboro; five grandchildren, Justin Simonson, Bryan Simonson, Brandi K. Harris, Alan L. Ferguson, and Michael J. Ferguson. Also surviving are three great-grandchildren, Mya Simonson, Bryan Simonson, and Nathaniel Harris; longtime companion, Cindy Hurst, and her children; and a nephew, Steve Furgison.

In addition to his parents, Cecil was preceded in death by his wife, Martha Ferguson; and son, Michael C. Ferguson.

Private memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in the Edwardsville Cemetery.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family.

Contributions may be made to the .

