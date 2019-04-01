Cecil E. Meadows, WHS Class of 1957, died peacefully in his sleep on March 19, 2019, in Reno, Nevada.

Born in Honolulu, Territory of Hawaii, on December 29, 1939, and raised in Wilmington, Cecil joined the Navy in 1957 and stayed for a 20-year career.

Following his naval service he worked for Lockheed as an avionics technician in Iran. After that, he and his wife, Virginia (nee) Powell lived in Hawaii for several years.

He is survived by daughter, Tanya; son, John E.; step-daughter, Renée, and brothers, John R. of Texas and Tom of California.

He is predeceased in death by parents, Cecil R. and Mary B. Meadows of Wilmington; brothers Warren Mead, Robert Mead, Stuart Mead, and Jim Meadows; and the one true love of his life, Virginia.

Cecil was very proud of his Navy career, and he continued serving veterans by being active in the Fleet Reserve Association, Viet Nam Veterans Association, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, , and Sons & Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors Association for several years in Hawaii.