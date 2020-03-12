Cedith Barrett (nee Fox) was born July 15, 1931 to Earnest and Sarah (nee Stacey) Fox and passed away March 11, 2020 at the age of 88.

Cedith is the oldest of seven and the only girl.

Cedith is survived by her children, Roger Dale (Kathleene) Barrett, Charlotte Sue Clark and Ernest Barrett Jr.; grandchildren, Shannon Witcherman, Kyle Wayne Clark Jr., Tara Hammons, Brittany Barrett, Madison Barrett and Hannah Barrett; brothers, Arthur Fox, Herbert Fox, Bobbie Fox and Carlos Fox; and numerous great and great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest, and now reunited in Heaven; brothers, Forester Fox and Luther Fox; and a son-in-law, Kyle Clark.

Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday March 17 at the Full Gospel Assembly, 10055 St. Rt. 28, Blanchester, OH 45107, where friends will be received from 11:30 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Edwardsville Cemetery, Harlan Twp.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Queen City Hospice, 4605 Duke Dr., Mason, OH 45040.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. LaRuffa for her kindness and lifelong caring of our parents.

