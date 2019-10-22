Charlene L. Bowman of Clarksville passed away on October 20, 2019 at the age of 78.

Born on September 25, 1941 in Blanchester, she was the daughter of Clinton "Buck" Ledford and Erma (nee Brown) West.

She married Carl Bowman in April 1971. They loved auctions, antique malls, and spending their time looking for unique glass.

Charlene was a 1959 graduate of Blanchester High School and remained close with her graduating class. The class of '59 gets together annually, to simply catch up or take a group trip; the group maintains a tight-knit relationship.

After high school, Charlene went on to graduate with her bachelor's degree in Education from Miami University. She was a member of the National Heisey Collectors Club and the Dayton Area Heisey Club. She loved to travel and especially enjoyed her yearly trips to Gatlinburg, Tenn. with her family.

Along with her parents, Charlene was preceded in death by her husband, Carl L. Bowman.

She is survived by her friends, family, and loved ones who will miss her dearly.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, October 25 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from noon until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Clarksville Cemetery, Clarksville.

Memorial donations may be directed to , 3229 Burnet Ave #3018, Cincinnati, OH 45229 and/or The Blanchester Alumni Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 4, Blanchester, OH 45107. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com