Charles S. Buckshorn, 76, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Butler Warren Hospice in Middletown, Ohio.

Charles was born January 16, 1943 in Cincinnati to Charles H. Buckshorn and Mary Lou (Mathews) Buckshorn, both deceased.

Charles was retired from Formica Corporation where he had worked for 30 years.

He was a member of St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Wilmington, and St. Bernard's Catholic Church in Cincinnati, a 50-year member of Northside Knights of Columbus Council No. 1683 and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 69, where he had been a trustee.

Charles was Union President at Formica Corporation and has one of his union contracts in the Law Library at the University of Cincinnati.

He is survived by his wife, Janie, and her family, son Jeffrey Buckshorn, and daughters Shawna Buckshorn and Sherry (Aubrey) Woycke Johnson; Betty Buckshorn, mother of his children; granddaughter, Amber Woycke (Jason) Chapman; grandson, Zachary Johnson; great-grandsons, Jordan, Jacob, and Jaxson; and sisters, Judy Cole and Diane (Wayne) Cole. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was the brother of the late Harold (Bucky) Buckshorn.

Visitation will be Friday, June 7 from 6-8 p.m. at the Schmidt Dhonau Kucner Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8633 Reading Road, Reading Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be Saturday, June 8 at 10 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 7130 Harrison Ave., Cincinnati. Burial will be at St. Peter and Paul Cemetery, Reading, Ohio.

Contributions may be made in Charles' name to , 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420.