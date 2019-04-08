Charles Oscar Carey, 79, of Seaman, passed away on Tuesday, March 26, 2019.

He was born in Clinton County on October 8, 1939, the son of the late Oscar and Sarah (Self) Carey.

Besides his parents, he is also preceded by his daughter, Marta Potts; brothers, Dickie Carey and Max Carey; and sister, Jackie McKenzie.

Charles served in the Army Reserves and was the Superintendent of AP Eveland Construction. He served on the New Vienna Life Squad, Fire Department, and was constable for several years.

Charles is survived by his wife, Dell M. (Lightner) Carey; daughters, Kim (Doug) Steward of New Vienna and Sharae (Larry) Nottingham of Indiana; sons, Rex (Karen) Carey of New Vienna, Jason (Mary) Leston of Seaman and Joshua (Becky) Leston of Seaman; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister, Kay Mills of Fort Wayne, Indiana; and several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

A memorial service will held at noon at the New Vienna Community Center on Saturday, June 1.

Burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday June 1 at the New Vienna IOOF Cemetery.

