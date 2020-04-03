Charles H. "Charlie" Jenkins, 80, of Washington Court House and formerly of New Vienna, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 2, 2020 at Four Seasons Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Washington C.H.

He was born October 7, 1939 in Wilmington, the son of the late Howard and Julia (Knedler) Jenkins.

Charlie was a member of Mount Olive Church of Christ, and had worked for Airborne Logistics.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Emily (Hottinger) Jenkins, whom he married Jan 6 1960 at Maysville Kentucky; daughter, Cindy and her husband Kenneth Schaublin II; sons, Chuck and his wife Becky Jenkins, Chris and his wife Beth Jenkins, and Porter and his wife Bobbi Jenkins; grandchildren, Emily and her husband Jared Shank, Jessica (Jenkins) Phillips, Michael and his wife Raelynn, Angie Jenkins, Melanie Jenkins, Brad Jenkins, Julia Jenkins, Nikki (Jenkins) and her husband Cooper Criswell, and Cole Jenkins; great grandchildren, Eldon Shank, Paxton Shank, Deacon Shank, and Emma Jenkins; sister, Dora Behymer; several nieces and nephews; and many friends.

Charles will forever be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Grantham and Blanche Parks; and brothers, Leon Jenkins, Bill Jenkins, Junior Jenkins, Earl Jenkins, Jimmy Jenkins, and Tom Jenkins.

Immediate family will attend graveside funeral services at 10 a.m. Monday, April 6 at Clinton Memory Gardens, Wilmington. Sean Kallner, of Liberty Baptist Church in Chillicothe, will officiate. There will be a public Celebration of Charlie's life held at a later date.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Charles. H Jenkins' name to either Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Suite B, Circleville, OH 43113-1685 or to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

