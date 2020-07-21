1/
Charles Joseph "Chuck" Miller
1941 - 2020
Charles Joseph "Chuck" Miller, 78, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away on Monday, July 20 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati.

He was born December 19, 1941 in Ross Co., Ohio, the son of William and Laurena (Fels) Miller.

Chuck was a 1959 graduate of Paint Valley High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was an advertising representative for the Times Gazette/County Shopper for the last 30 years and prior to that was a retail store manager.

He was a two-time President of the Greenfield Rotary Club and was awarded the Paul Harris Fellow Award.

He loved helping with the Society for Children and Adults Telethon, and the former Greenfield Annual Needy Kids Radiothon during Christmas time.

He is survived by his wife, Carol (Rocus) Miller, whom he married on August 23, 1972; one daughter, Christina (David) Warren, Jr., of Lewis Center; one sister in-law, Frances Rocus of Wilmington, and numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by two brothers in infancy, Ronald and David; and both parents.

Cremation will take place and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The Murray-Fettro Funeral Home in Greenfield is serving the family.

Condolences may be sent to www.murrayfettro.com.



Published in News Journal from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Murray-Fettro Funeral Home - Greenfield
380 Jefferson St.
Greenfield, OH 45123
(937) 981-4081
July 22, 2020
Lora and I were extremely sad to learn of Chuck's passing. We both enjoyed the opportunity of working with him. He was a great friend, a true gentleman and one of the classiest people we've ever known. He will be greatly missed by the family he loved, and his many friends and co-workers. Prayers to the family.
Gary Abernathy
