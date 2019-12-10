Charles "Charlie" Ledford, born May 11, 1937 in New Vienna, passed away on December 9, 2019, surrounded by family.

He graduated from Martinsville High School in 1956 and furthered his education by completing an apprenticeship with both OMI and Cincinnati Milacron.

Charlie began his working career at Browns Garage in Martinsville. He moved on to work for Cincinnati Milacron, Ford Motor Company, Pepsi Cola Company, long distance truck driving, and was the owner of Ledford Equipment Company in Blanchester from 1967 to 1974.

Charlie was a member of the Blanchester O.E.S., Scottish Rite, Syrian Shrine Temple, a 61-year member of the Wilmington Masonic Lodge #52, Antique Power Club, and the Buckeye Allis Club. He has been a lifetime restorer of Ford cars and Allis Chalmers tractors, a lifetime member of the farming community.

He was the beloved husband of 61 years to Thelma (nee Schefsky) Ledford; dear father of Bret (Jackie) Ledford and Bonnie (Dan) Reed; loving grandfather of Kerry (Scott Milner) Stanforth, Bret (Heather Carter) Ledford, Jr., Danielle (Danny) Vinson, Adrienne (Lucas) Spiller, Celia Reed, and Crystal (Alex) Komala; and proud great-grandfather of Isaiah and Zoie Stanforth, Breanna and Charlie Vinson, Makayla and Molly Spiller, Blake, Trinity, Natalie, and Piper Medley, and Addyson and Jentzen Komala.

Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Irene Ledford, and a brother, Gordon Ledford.

Friends and family will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, December 12 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where Masonic services will immediately follow.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 13 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place at Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to the Blanchester Life Squad, 108 W. Center St., Blanchester, OH 45107, in memory of Charles Ledford. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com