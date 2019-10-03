Charles Emmitt Sharp, 89, of Midland, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Continental Manor in Blanchester.

He was born December 24, 1929 in Clinton County to the late Winford O. Sharp and Nora Alice (Botts) Sharp.

Charles was a 1947 graduate of Jefferson High School. He was a United States Army veteran serving his country during the Korean War.

He attended Ohio State University studying agriculture and became a farmer for more than 60 years.

His favorite pastime was flying his airplane and spending winters in Florida.

Charles was never married. Survivors include his sister, Thelma Pennewitt of Wilmington; brother, Samuel (Ethel) Sharp of Martinsville; and sister-in-law, Frances Sharp of Wilmington. Also surviving are several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Charles was preceded in death by three brothers, Stanley, Wayne, and Howard Sharp; sister, Mary Brown; sisters-in-law Janet Sharp and Minnie Sharp; and brothers-in-law Robert Brown and Phillip Pennewitt.

A funeral service will be held at noon on Wednesday, October 9 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Martinsville IOOF Cemetery, Martinsville.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Martinsville/Clark Twp. Fire & EMS, 317 School St., Martinsville, OH 45146. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com