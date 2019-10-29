Charles R. "Dick" Swearingen, 76, of Wilmington, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 27, 2019.

Born in Wilmington on March 4, 1943, he was the oldest child of Paul and Doris Barnes Swearingen.

He leaves behind his wife of 46 years, Joann Flor Swearingen. The two were married in February of 1971.

Dick was a 1961 graduate of Wilmington High School. He retired from Addison McKee Tool as a machinist. An avid NASCAR fan, Dick could often be found tinkering in the garage, working on cars. He held a true passion for Corvettes and enjoyed drag racing. Dick had the honor of coaching his son's baseball team for several years – he so enjoyed being a part of that. Alongside his wife, Dick was always the first to help any family member in need. He was caring and giving and will be truly missed by those who knew him.

In addition to his wife, Dick leaves behind two sons, Alan, and his wife, Jennifer, of Janesville, Wisconsin and Kyle, of Wilmington. Also left to cherish his memory are grandsons, Owen and Skyler; sisters: Jane Baker of Columbus and Amy (Ronnie) Roberts of Georgia; brothers: Steve (Donna) and David (Vicki) Swearingen all of Wilmington; along with numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members.

Family will receive friends on Friday, November 1, 2019, from 5-7pm at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, where funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11am. Burial to follow at Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.